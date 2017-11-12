Stowmarket Christmas tree festival set to break all records

More than 500 Christmas trees are to go on display in Stowmarket for what could be a spectacularly ‘record-breaking’ yuletide year.

Organisers of this year’s Stowmarket Christmas Tree Festival are also hoping for more visitors than ever , which could be upwards of 30,000.

The trees will go on display at Stowmarket Parish Church, Abbots Hall, at the Museum of East Anglian Life and, for the first time, at the town library.

Illuminated trees, provided by the town council, will also line the town’s lamp posts and both sets will be switched on by Britain’s Got Talent finalist Magic Matt Edwards, on November 24.

The eccentric performer, who originally hails from the town, will also perform a seasonal magic trick.

“We have more trees than ever this year for the festival – more than 400 compared with 350 last year,” said the Rev Michael Eden of St Peter and St Mary’s Church.

“Add to those the town council’s trees, that makes more than 500, altogether.

“We’ve seen around 30,000 people visit in previous years, so are hoping this year there could be even more and we could break all records.”

Schools, groups, charities and organisations in the town decorate the trees and are encouraged to be as creative as possible and to ‘think big’ when it comes to decorative ideas for the festival, now in its 13th year.

People travel from all over the world to the famous festival, which began life in 2005 as a handful of trees in St Peter and St Mary’s Church.

Stowmarket Library will have a literary theme, with ‘hidden surprises’. Decorations in the past have included edible inn signs, marshmallow sheep and LEGO bricks.

The festival runs from November 25 to January 6.