Stowmarket auctioneers hold valuation days

If you have antiques or collectables you have thought might be worth selling, Bishop & Miller Auctioneers are holding a series of valuation events this month.

The auctioneer house, on the Charles Industrial Estate in Stowmarket is holding its next series of from next Thursday (January 12) at 9.30am to 4pm.

Now entering its third year of business in Stowmarket it’s first Fine Art and Antiques auction is on Saturday February 25 2017 so it is now consigning for that auction and a series of specialist auctions through the year.

All items will be considered for inclusion into the auctions from furniture to pictures and jewellery to ceramics and silverware.

The next valuations are on Saturday January 14 from 9.30am to noon and Tuesday January 17, 9.30am to 4pm.