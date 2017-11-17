Stowmarket army veteran appeals for return of medals

A war veteran has appealed for the return of his irreplaceable six Army medals after they went missing on Remembrance Sunday.

Major David McGee, 55, lost them when his jacket they were attached to was taken at his local British Legion club in Stowmarket, Suffolk.

The grandfather-of-two believes his plain black overcoat was accidentally taken at around 4.45pm while he drank with friends after taking part in the Remembrance parade.

Major McGee retired after serving tours in Bosnia, Afghanistan and Iraq over a 32-year career and now works a full-time in the Reserves at Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

He wore the medals and Army Corps badge to honour his fallen comrades.

“There were six medals in the collection, the Bosnia medal, my Iraq medal, my Afghanistan medal, Golden Jubilee, Silver Jubilee and Long Service and Good Conduct,” said Major McGee.

“I was proud of what I had done and proud of what I had achieved.”

His daughter, mum-of-two Samantha Crawford, 30, said: “It’s very important for him to get them back, it’s a recognition of what he’s achieved throughout his career and it would mean the world to him to get them back.

“Military service has run in the family for generations. He’s very proud of them and so are we because when you’re in the Army you don’t get a lot of recognition for what you do.

“For us they are something physical we can see and show and to talk about with my children.”

She added: “It’s pretty gutting, for me they show and represent exactly what he’s achieved in his career.

“I think he genuinely does think the most positive thing - that it’s a genuine mistake and I think it would be a big sigh of relief if someone walked in with it.

“The British Legion is aware of the situation and it’s also been reported to police.”

Major McGee, who was based at Wattisham for most of his Army career, remembers wearing his jacket to the club after the Remembrance Parade.

He used an internet app to track his Samsung smartphone which was in his jacket after he noticed it missing - which showed it leaving the club at around 4.45pm.