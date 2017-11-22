Stolen charity bike returned to Stowmarket owner

A custom made racing cycle which was stolen in Stowmarket has been returned to its owner.

The theft occurred at around 1.30pm on Friday October 13 from outside the library in Milton Road North.

The Edison racing cycle had been used to raise money for charity by its owner, Brian Rowson, 80, from Stowmarket, on a number of rides.

Following an appeal to trace the bike earlier this month, a member of the public contacted police staying he believed he knew where it was. It was recovered by officers later the same evening and has now been returned to the owner.

Prior to the bike’s discovery, initial police enquiries identified a suspect and a 17-year-old boy from Stowmarket was charged with theft of a cycle, in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Ipswich Youth Court on November 16 where he pleaded guilty to the offence. He was made subject of a Youth Rehabilitation Order, with a supervision requirement to attend appointments with a responsible officer or person.

He was also ordered to pay £1,600 compensation.