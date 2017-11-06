Step into Christmas with Bury’s festive light switch-on

The streets of Bury St Edmunds will be transformed into a winter wonderland next week after the Christmas lights are switched on in the town.

To ensure that everyone gets into the Christmas spirit, there will be entertainment running from 3pm until 8pm, with the lights being switched on by a special guest at 7pm.

Bury St Edmunds Christmas Lights Switch-On Picture Mark Westley

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Bury’s Business Improvement District (BID), Our Bury St Edmunds, which is organising the event said: “The event kicks off the festive trading season which is so important for our businesses in the town.

“We have lots of exciting things going on to build up to the lights going on at seven o’clock.”

Guests can pay a visit to a group of penguins as well as a baby reindeer and its mother who will be housed in a special enclosure on Abbeygate Street.

Other entertainment includes a charity market, fairground rides and onstage musical performances by students from the local schools and college.

The event will also mark the start of late night shopping evenings every Thursday. As a result, parking in the town will be free after 4pm on Thursdays until Christmas.