Steak and lobster restaurant to open at Bury’s Cupola House early next month

A restaurant is to open at Bury St Edmunds’ Cupola House within weeks - breathing new life into the historic building which was nearly destroyed by fire.

Steak and lobster restaurant Bourgee will launch early next month in the Grade I listed building, in The Traverse, following the completion of its restoration last year.

The company has enjoyed success with its ‘affordable luxury’ concept after opening two venues in Southend-On-Sea and Chelmsford.

Bosses say they want to ‘enhance and compliment’ Cupola House’s architecture by repairing features such as its spiral staircase while adding ‘premium fittings for a Bourgee twist’.

The building was ravaged by fire in 2012 when it was occupied by Strada restaurant.

James Welling, Bourgee director, said: “As a truly iconic market town, filled with heritage and culture, Bury St Edmunds provided an immediate draw for us to establish our third site. Although we naturally want to put a Bourgee spin on the new venue, we understand how important Cupola House is to the local community, and want to ensure we remain true to the historic architecture of the space.

“Our aim is to enhance the traditional asthetics of the building, whilst giving the area a new restaurant concept that will hopefully help to boost the town for the better.

“We’re recruiting from the local area, and will be hosting several events specifically for the community to ensure the residents come first. We look forward to welcoming those close to Bury with open arms.”