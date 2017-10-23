Star Wars bounty hunter kicks off Bury St Edmunds sci-fi exhibition

More than 1,000 people from all over the region arrived in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend for the launch of the town’s ninth annual sci-fi and action exhibition.

Screen used-props, screen accurate replicas, sci-fi and action movie collectables all went on display at Moyse’s Hall Museum with many fans of the genre dressing up to for the opening weekend.

Actor Oliver Wilson who was Samuel L Jackson's stunt double in Star Wars

Norwich Star Wars club opened the event by marching through the town in Star Wars costumes and knocking on the door of the museum at 10am.

This year, the troop of 15 were led by the bounty hunter, Boba Fett, to mark the attendance of actor Jeremy Bulloch who played the legendary character in Star Wars movies, The Empire Strikes back and Return of the Jedi.

“It still amazes me to this day how Boba Fett, who only really had a small part in the movie, attracts people of all ages and has such a following,” said Mr Bulloch.

“I was working in the West End at the same time as I was filming Star Wars and people asked me did I take the role seriously.

Actor Jeremy Bulloch who played Boba Fett in two early Star Wars movies

“I told them, of course, as it was my job, but no-one expected the movie to go on to be the phenomenon it did and which still sees me signing autographs all over the world to this day.”

More than 200 exhibits this year include Wolverine’s Adamantium claws as worn by Hugh Jackman in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Storm’s outfit as worn by Halle Berry’s in X-Men (2000), Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s uniform worn by Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: The Next Generation, and the hero costume worn by Karl Urban in Dredd (2012).

It is both the 40th anniversary of Star Wars and also the comic institution, 200AD, with rare artwork on display relating to its most famous hero, Judge Dredd.

The exhibition is sponsored by Kudos Memorabilia with local contributions by Thomas Seymour from Bury St Edmunds, from his extensive collection of Dr Who items and also artwork by Bury St Edmunds artist Jerry Paris, who worked for Marvel UK, where he illustrated comics and books for Doctor Who, Captain Britain, The Transformers, Star Wars and G.I. Joe.

The exhibition runs until November 26.

For more pictures, see Friday’s Bury Free Press newspaper.