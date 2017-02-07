Star Wars actor’s ‘top secret’ project in Bury St Edmunds is revealed

A ‘top secret’ project which saw Star Wars legend Warwick Davis visit Bury St Edmunds last year has finally been revealed.

The popular actor, who is best known for playing Wicket the Ewok in the sci-fi franchise, was spotted filming at the town’s Athenaeum last May.

Warwick Davis in The Athenaeum in Bury St Edmunds

At the time, he had to keep the nature of the project close to his chest and told the Bury Free Press: “My life is the life of a secret agent, I can’t even tell my family what I’m up to.”

It has now been revealed that Warwick was on a quest for information about his ancestors for an episode of TV show ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’.

In the episode, which airs next week, his search revolves around his great-great-grandfather Dennis Manning, who was a violinist playing with Pell’s American Opera Troupe in the 1850s.

“That’s what led Warwick to the Athenaeum,” said Julie Hepton, sales and marketing manager at the venue.

“In the mid-1800s variety shows were at their height and the Athenaeum, built about a century earlier as a place where locals could gather to play cards, read books, attend parties and generally have a good time, played host to all sorts of entertainers.”

In true ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ style, Warwick’s journey throws up its fair share of surprises, not least the nature of Dennis’ act. The Athenaeum, which is a Grade I listed building, is owned by St Edmundsbury Borough Council and managed by Sodexo Prestige Venues and Events.

Cllr Jo Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture, said: “The grand Georgian building has been a focus for the prosperous town and in active use since its opening and the ornate ballroom has changed very little since Dennis played here. The way it is used hasn’t changed too much either. It is hugely popular for wedding receptions, balls, conferences, dinners and so on, so it still rings to the sound of music and laughter.”

The episode airs on BBC One on Wednesday, February 15 at 8pm.