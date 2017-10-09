Star Wars actor, Jeremy Bulloch, to attend Bury Sci-Fi and Action Exhibition

The actor who played the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy will attend this year’s Sci-Fi and Action Exhibition in Bury St Edmunds to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the franchise that made him famous.

Jeremy Bulloch, who played Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, will attend the exhibition’s opening weekend on October 21 and 22 at the Moyse’s Hall Museum to sign autographs and pose for photographs.

Mr Bulloch, who also attended the event in 2013, said: “I have travelled extensively for Star Wars events taking in countries such as Argentina, Uruguay, Moscow, Colombia and Australia and I look forward to coming to Moyse’s Hall Museum in October.”

This year marks the 40th anniversary since the release of the first Star Wars film, which would go on to become one of the most successful film franchises in the world.

Despite having few spoken lines, Boba Fett became a cult character after his appearance in the second and third films, ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and ‘Return of the Jedi’.

Since Disney’s annoucement that they were expanding the franchise in the next four years, it has also been rumoured that the character will be reborn in his own spin-off film.

Lance Alexander, St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s Heritage Operations Manager, said: “Jeremy Bulloch first visited the exhibition in 2013 and we are thrilled to be welcoming him back as part of the movie franchise’s 40th anniversary celebration.

“Boba Fett is one of the most famous characters in cinema history, and helped define the sci-fi genre, and with a dedicated film in the offing, we can’t think of anyone better to help launch our ninth Sci-Fi and Action event.”

Last year’s exhibition attracted over 4,000 visitors and this year it has been extended from four weeks to six, running from Saturday, October 21 to Sunday, November 26.

As well as being able to meet Boba Fett, the display will also include screen-used costumes and props including Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Claws, Halle Berry’s Storm suit from the X-Men franchise and Patrick Stewart’s Captain Picard costume from Star Trek: The Next Generation, courtesy of exhibition sponsors Kudos Memorabilia.

For more information on this event, please contact Moyse’s Hall Museum on 01284 757160.