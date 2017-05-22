Stanton fun day brings Clare’s St Nicholas Hospice Care cash total to £8,400

Clare Black’s family fun day in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care has brought the total she has raised for the charity to more than £8,400.

Clare began her fund raising in 2015. When her friend John Birch died at the Bury St Edmunds hospice, she promised him she would raise money for the those who had cared for him.

Clare Black

Her past fund raising activities have included the Great North Run, but as she has recently had a baby she was not up to doing that again.

So instead she organised her second family fun day at Stanton Village Hall on Sunday.

She said: “We were so lucky with the weather and it all went without any problems. We’re looking sat just over £2,700.”

It was definitely a day for the energetic with an inflatable obstacle course and a gladiator duel with padded cylinders.

Gladiators Tim Marshall and Liam McFadyean do battle

But there was also a soft play area and face painting for the youngest visitors and a variety of stalls.

Clare, who says the fund raising is her way of thanking the hospice for the care they gave John, is already thinking of what her fund raising effort will be next year.

“I’ve got my eye on a Three Peaks Challenge,” she said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do, but there is the difficulty of training for it.”

Amelia Gradwell and Michael Gradwell