Stagecoach Bury St Edmunds hit all the right notes for Motor Neurone charity

A father and daughter have raised £580 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), after a family member was diagnosed with the disease.

Last month, Caroline Ranson and her father, Michael Phillips, held a musical evening in the town to support the cause.

Caroline, who is the principal of the town’s Stagecoach Theatre Arts School, said: “After my uncle was diagnosed with the condition in May of this year, I wanted to raise awareness across Suffolk of the condition, as when he was diagnosed we knew very little.”

Along with Michael, who is the director of The Mead Singers, she organised and produced an evening of show songs at St John’s Church on Saturday, October 14.

The Mayor and Mayoress attended the event, as well as Janet Oliver, a local volunteer for the MNDA and her uncle.