Staff at west Suffolk based businesses donned their best festive knits in aid of charity.

Team members at facilities management provider Servest, which has its group head office at Heath Farm Business Centre in Fornham All Saints, raised almost £200 for Save the Children’s Christmas Jumper Day.

Staff at Greene King take part in Christmas Jumper Day ANL-161221-135435001

Meanwhile, staff at Greene King’s head office, in Bury St Edmunds, donned their festive attire for the initiative and brought in nearly £340.