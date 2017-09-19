Staff appointments and promotions at marketing agency following growth

A marketing agency has made several appointments and promotions to its team following growth and expansion across the globe.

Toolbox Group, in Bardwell, has welcomed Michaela Middleton, account director; Dermot Meehan,business development consultant; and Katie Washbourne, office manager.

Michaela will lead a team of four account managers to provide a marketing service to the arc shopping centre, in Bury St Edmunds, and Castle Mall shopping centre, in Norwich.

Meanwhile, Chloe Keith has been promoted to group account director to oversee the group’s account management teams across Europe in Denmark, Germany, Austria and Poland and deliver campaigns.

Promoted to head of technology, Ross Harvey is responsible for all digital projects and product development.

Justyna Orlowska-Kruger has been appointed head of the Polish office.

Michelle Buxton, group managing director, said: “We’re really pleased to have secured several new full service accounts in the UK, and naturally we’ve seen a massive growth in our digital work.

“Our growth in both areas is a testament to the way all our teams work together to deliver return on investment and ultimately increased value to our clients’ business.”

The group has recently expanded into America where it is piloting Mallcomm, which is a communication and place management product for shopping centres.

It enables the centres to communicate with all of their retailers.

They can also run their operational procedures through it.