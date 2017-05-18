St Edmundsbury welcomes new mayor

The new St Edmundsbury Mayor has been appointed today in a mayor making ceremony at The Apex in Bury St Edmunds.

Cllr Terry Clements took over the role, with Margeret Marks appointed as Deputy Mayor.

“I will take the role of mayor very seriously even though I will have a smile on my face,” said Cllr Clements.

“Keepng it local is what I am all about and one of my main focuses will be mental health,” he added.

Asked if he had been given any advice from previous mayors he said it was to simply ‘enjoy the next year’.

Outgoing mayor, cllr Julia Wakelam gave a speech about her time in office.

“It has been a huge privilege – during this year I have met some really inspirational people,” she said.

Balistic nucelar submarine HMS Vengeance, which has had an affiliation with Bury since 2000, and the TS St Edmund (Mayor’s Own) Sea Cadets Corps were also honoured today with the Freedom of the Borough of St Edmundsbury.

Both groups were given the awards for ‘recognition of their significant contribution to the civic life of the borough.’

