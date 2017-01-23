St Edmundsbury prosecutes for abandoned vehicles as numbers increase

Two car owners have been successfully prosecuted for abandoning vehicles on the highway in St Edmundsbury.

The West Suffolk Councils St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath collected 12 dumped cars in 2015/16 but have already removed 51 in the 2016/17 financial year.

The Renault Clio Scott Day was fined for failing to remove from thew highway

The latest two drivers prosecuted could have got away with paying only £120 each if they had paid a fixed penalty notice within 10 days but they failed to pay to it went to Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on January 10.

Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to abandoning a Renault Clio registered i n his name, which had been stationery for so long its steering wheel had gone mouldy, it had not tax and no MoT.

The court heard he had received warning notices and visits by a council enforcement officer.

Day was fined £500, with costs of £927.50 and victim surcharge of £50.

Derren Harrison, 28, of Boxford Court, Haverhill, failed to attend court so the case was proven in his absence.

He had received warning notices and an officer’s visit about his Mazda which had been left on the highway for ‘a significant amount of time’.

There was a statutory off the road notice in force regarding tax but it had no MoT.

Harrison was fined £660 with £1,320 costs and £66 victim surcharge.

Having a car scrapped at an ‘approved treatment facility’ under ‘end of life’ regulations is usually free. Visit www.gov.uk/scrapped-and-written-off-vehicles/how-to-scrap-vehicle