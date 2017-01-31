St Edmundsbury Cathedral to host half term activities inspired by children’s book

St Edmundsbury Cathedral has a series of fun-filled activities over the half term inspired by a local children’s book.

Bury St Edmunds actress and story teller Hatty Ashton will use her own book ‘There’s a Head in my Bed’ on February 15 and 17 - a unique take on the story of St Edmund - as the basis for the events.

The debut book from Miss Ashton takes a playful look at what happened to St Edmund’s head after it was chopped off by the Vikings and thrown into a forest.

In the story it finds it’s way into the beds of several animals who help him on his journey. As part of the activities, there will be a ‘head hunt’ around the cathedral as well as arts and crafts and story telling sessions.

Sessions run from 10am to 12 noon and 1pm to 4pm and cost £2.50.

There will be separate Valentine’s Day family arts and crafts sessions from 10 am to 12 noon and 1 to 3pm, costing £1 per person.