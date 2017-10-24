St Edmund studies to look into landmark

The history and archaeology of the Abbey of St Edmund is to be collected together for the first time to help its future.

The Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership has launched two studies looking in to the Medieval site.

These will be led by St Edmundsbury Cathedral, with St Edmundsbury Borough Council and other organisations.

The Reverend Canon Matthew Vernon, chairman of the partnership, said: “The Heritage Partnership aims to deepen public understanding of the life and times of St Edmund and the abbey.

“To encourage people to experience the spiritual, historical and archaeological significance of the Abbey of St Edmund in the modern world.”

The partnership have appointed Richard Hogett Heritage to do a Heritage Assessment, which will look at all the history and archaeology of the abbey.

While the Conservation Plan will be done by Purcell (Norwich), who will draw up some conservation policies, whilst looking at future projects.

Both studies are being funded by a Heritage at Risk Grant from Historic England and St Edmundsbury Borough Council.

Cllr Joanna Rayner, St Edmundsbury’s Cabinet Member for Leisure and Culture, said: “The Abbey Gardens are very popular with over a million local residents and tourists visiting them each year.

“This work will help to protect the whole Abbey of St Edmund area for future generations and to explain its significance to local people and our many visitors.”