Squeals of delight as new ‘ultra-modern’ play area opens in Stowmarket

There were squeals of delight from excited youngsters as Stowmarket unveiled its new ‘ultra-modern’ playground.

The Mayor of Stowmarket, Cllr Dave Muller, officially opened the playground on Friday, which has been funded by the town council to the tune of £40,000.

The playground, off Recreation Road, has been equipped with ‘ultra-modern’ equipment after the council reviewed six play ground designs.

The playground is designed to be used by all ages and abilities and includes double-size slides, a multi-purpose play structure with a special wheelchair station, nest-style swings, a modern see-saw and grass-matting for all year round play.

“Our aim was to complement the original playground with the layout and I think it works amazingly well,” said Deputy Mayor, Linda Baxter, who led the project.

“As part of the planning process we also consulted local children and asked what they would like to see.

“Already proving popular is the zip-wire which lots of children have been trying out.

“The playground is for all ages and abilities and when we opened there were squeals of delight from the children who ran down the hill and just couldn’t decide what to go on first.”

