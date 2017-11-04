Sports students given inspirational talk during Black History Month

Sports students from West Suffolk College were left inspired after being visited by two sporting celebrities for Black History Month in October.

Former professional footballer Ruel Fox and GB squad triple jumper Darnte Wilson spoke to the students about the experiences and struggles they faced as black men in sport.

Fox, who played for Premier League teams such as Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, told the students that racism was rife when he started his career 20 years ago but said it ‘made him stronger’.

He left them with a final message that one’s upbringing and background did not matter as long as they had drive and a goal to work towards.

Afterwards, Wilson spoke to the students about the importance of planning ahead and focusing on their future goals. He said that working as a personal trainer had allowed him to train while earning money which worked well.

Lee Mandley, sports science lecturer at the college, said: “It was really good just to have people in to motivate our students, not just athletically but also to talk about the benefits of education.

“They were great models and really engaged with our students.”