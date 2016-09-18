Sporting foundation in memory of Mildenhall’s ‘Blerch’ is going strong

A Mildenhall mum is celebrating after seeing the sporting foundation she runs in memory of her son go from strength to strength.

Sue Lyes, 51, set up the Blerch Sporting Foundation last October in memory of her 28-year-old son Christopher ‘Blerch’ Merchant who died in a car accident three months earlier.

The foundation offers local children, aged four to 16, the chance to try out free sports sessions and now provides free sports classes for up to 30 children a week, with participation numbers set to double over the next few months.

It became registered charity in February and has so far raised £14,500.

Mrs Lyes said: “Christopher would be very proud to learn what has been achieved in his name and delighted that so many young children now have an opportunity to taking up and try out all kinds of sport, which he loved so much.

“We now have 110 registered members with over half of them taking part in activities this summer and the numbers are set to grow over the next few months from 40 to 50 taking part in free sports sessions each week, to 55 and 60 by Christmas

“Local organisations and companies have been wonderful helping out giving children the chance to try everything from football, tennis and horse riding to martial arts, and even cheerleading.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us.”

On Friday (September 23), the foundation will be holding a special charity gig with Europe’s number one UB40 tribute band, Johnny 2 Bad.

The concert, with supporting DJ Geoff Peachey, will take place at the Riverside House Hotel, in Mill Street, Mildenhall, from 7.30pm.

For tickets, visit www.blerchsportingfoundation.org.uk, The Riverside House Hotel or Barbers-Inc Parlor in High Street, Mildenhall.