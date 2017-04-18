South Suffolk MP surprised by snap election but vows to stand again

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge says he will stand for re-election in June’s snap election but admits he was surprised by Prime Minister Teresa May’s decision.

Mr Cartlidge, who was voted in to replace Tim Yeo in 2015, said he would ‘absolutely’ stand again to be South Suffolk MP when residents go to the polls on June 8, assuming the decision is voted through Parliament this week.

“To be honest I was taken by surprise by the decision, but having listened to what the prime Minister has said, clearly she is of the view the Government wants to have a stronger mandate.”

He said this was necessary, not just in the wake of Brexit but to make reforms in areas such as pensions.

Mr Cartlidge said people should not get carried away thinking the Conservatives would win and strengthen their majority, adding all side would be busy campaigning.