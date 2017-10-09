South Lee Schoo’s new outdoor classroom is a breath of fresh air

An outdoor classroom has opened at South Lee School in Bury St Edmunds, which will allow children to spend more time learning in the fresh air.

The classroom, named Woodland Lodge, is located in the Forest School area in the woods and was built by Bespoke Outdoor Living which specialises in creating custom-made outdoor spaces.

It was built using oak timbers and has a clear roof and a faux grass floor. It also has a “living wall” where children can grow plants, such as trailing strawberries.

The area will be used for a variety of activities such as yoga, art, music and drama.