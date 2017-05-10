Sophie’s cancer story touches TV comedian Dara O’Briain’s heart

When TV Comedian Dara O’Briain heard about Sophie Claydon’s fight against cancer, he immediately said he wanted to donate to her brother’s charity cycle ride.

Her brother, this paper’s sports editor Russell Claydon, met Dara while the family were at The Grove hotel in London on a trip to the Harry Potter Experience with 23-year-old Sophie, paid for by the Steph’s Wishes charity who help terminal cancer patients do special things.

Sophie Claydon

The comedian got chatting in the spa and asked why they where there. Russell said: “He was gutted when he heard how old she is.

“Before he left he asked for our donation page so I tweeted him and by the end of the day there was a £200 donation and good luck message from him.

“It’s a nice gesture from someone who doesn’t know us from Adam.”

Since Sophie was diagnosed with kidney cancer in December, Russell,her partner Peter Hart and friends James King and James Mould have been training to join 100 cyclists taking part in the Team Ipswich Town Football Club 150-mile Tour of Suffolk on Sunday and Monday in aid of Cancer Research UK and the Friends of Ipswich Town

Dara O'Briain's donation and message on the Cycle for Soph Virgin Money Giving page

To donate click here