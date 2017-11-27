Sold: Community group successful in purchasing Cross Keys pub in Redgrave

It has been a battle that has raged on for several months, but now a community group have successfully purchased a Suffolk village pub.

The Redgrave Community Society Limited has achieved its mammoth goal of raising the money needed to purchase the Cross Keys pub in Redgrave.

Redgrave’s residents and those in the outlying villages have moved mountains to keep their pub Fiona Kenworthy

The community group received the keys to the pub on Friday, November 24.

Fiona Kenworthy, said: “The purchase of the Cross Keys pub is just the start, but is obviously a huge landmark in our journey.

“We are really excited to start the refurbishment of the pub.”

The Cross Keys was originally offered to the community group for £300,000 in April.

The funding had to be found by October 25 or the pub would face closing its doors for the last time, and wooden chalets would be built in the garden and car park to the rear of the pub.

Mrs Kenworthy explained that the village’s residents have not been shy in offering their support.

“We have had so many people getting on touch, itching to get involved with the refurbishment,” she said.

“Redgrave’s residents and those in the outlying villages have moved mountains to keep their pub. It is humbling that they have given their faith and trust into the community group to purchase the pub.”

In order to raise the money, the community group launched a Share Offer in August, soon followed by a raft of fundraising events to raise a greater awareness of the campaign as well as additional funds.

The deal to buy was agreed on 24th October – just one day before the deadline.

The community group said the pub will remain closed for refurbishment, but is expected to open its doors once again in the new year as a free house, with a new look, and owned and run by the community.

For more information, go to www.redgravecommunitysociety.com.