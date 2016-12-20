Sleigh, stars and snow win Bury’s best festive shop window

A menswear business which breathed new life into a former jewellers has been judged to have the best Christmas window in Bury St Edmunds.

Six, in Abbeygate Street, won the annual contest organised by Ourburystedmunds, which runs the Business Improvement District.

The shop, which until 18 months ago traded in Whiting Street, was given the top prize by this year’s guest judge Cllr Julia Wakelam, who is the mayor of St Edmundsbury.

Highly commended were former winners Javelin, also in Abbeygate Street, and The Sewing Centre, in St John’s Street.

Giles Henderson, who owns Six, said: “The five members of staff here all chipped in with their ideas about how to make our Christmas window as eye-catching as possible. We wanted a traditional festive theme so we have a sleigh and fairy lights, some stars hanging from the ceiling and presents and snow dotted around too.”