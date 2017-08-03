Sixteen months custody for Stowmarket teen

A Stowmarket teenager who breached a suspended sentence order has been locked up.

Less than three months ago, Connor Higgins, 18, of Kent Road, was sentenced to two years in a Young Offenders’ Institution suspended for two years for robbing a shop and committing a string of other offences.

Today he appeared before the same judge at Ipswich Crown Court for breaching his order which included a requirement to carry out 200 hours of unpaid community work.

The court heard that Higgins had completed just over 71 hours work but failed to comply fully with the order during July.

Judge Rupert Overybury told Higgins he was activating his suspended sentence but, taking into account the work already completed, he was reducing the term of custody to 16 months.

When Higgins appeared at the court in May, he pleaded guilty to robbing the One Stop Convenience Store in Ipswich Street, Stowmarket, on March 12.

He walked into the store and escaped with £45 in cash after showing a female employee what appeared to be a small axe.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis on March 12 and asked for six other offences, including burglary, theft from motor vehicles and taking a vehicle without consent, to be taken into consideration.

All the offences were committed in Stowmarket between March and July last year, the court was told.