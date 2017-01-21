Six–year–old left in tears after smash and grab raids on her egg stand

A young girl has been left heartbroken after a series of smash and grab raids on her egg stand.

Laila Henry was upset after first discovering the eggs going missing two weeks ago.

But the trend continued with up to 30 eggs being takening daily, without any money being left in the honesty box.

Things got worse last week when the six–year–old discovered someone had actually smashed 30 eggs.

“She’s absolutely heartbroken,’ said her mum, Katie Mitcham–Henry, 40, who runs Heath Farm Suffolk, based in Hessett, where Laila’s stand is based.

“Laila feeds and cleans the chickens before she goes to school, puts the eggs out and then tends to the brood when she gets home.

“Two weeks ago someone took many of the eggs and it has got progressively worse since then, even though you can tell the stand is run by a young girl because it has pictures of her.

“Last weeksomeone smashed all 30 eggs and the next day took them all again and left just six pence.”

Laila, a pupil at Rougham Primary School, has run her business, Laila’s Eggs, for four years, at first with her mum.

She started off with six chickens, invests all the takings and now has 100 chickens and regular customers.

A fund–raisinging drive has been launched by a family friend to help her make up her losses, buy food and also install a polytunnel to protect her stock from bird flu.

Laila’s page is at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/lailas-eggs