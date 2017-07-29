Site for 125 homes in Red Lodge is sold to housebuilder

Have your say

A developer has snapped up a site in Red Lodge with planning permission for 125 new homes.

The 10.08-acre plot , which sits alongside the A11, had previously been allocated for commercial use for the past 20 years, but it had not attracted any interest from developers.

Jaynic Properties Limited has now sold the site to housebuilder Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, after Jaynic managed to win residential planning permission.

The plans are for 87 private homes and 38 affordable properties, ranging in size from one to four bedrooms.

The development also includes a children’s play area and links to adjacent public open space and recreation facilities.

Ed Lowe, land manager at Barratt Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We’re pleased to be bringing much-needed quality new homes to Red Lodge.

“We are committed to forming strong relationships with the local community which will last long after the homes have been built.”

Red Lodge has amenities including a church, village hall and sporting facilities.

There is also a day nursery, primary school, post office, shop, pharmacy, pub and food establishments, alongside plans for a new school to be opened in 2018.

Andrew Anderson, Jaynic director, said: “We’re delighted to have sold this land to Barratt Homes and look forward to seeing the site developed to provide new private and affordable housing.”

Land sales agents Savills advised Jaynic.