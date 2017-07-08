Sisters and dad plan parachute jump for mum

Two sisters and their dad are to make a very special parachute jump.

Chloe Bickers, 27, from Norton, sister Danielle, 19, and dad Alan, 56, from Brandon, will parachute together at Beccles Airfield on July 15 in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

In 2011, Sherry Bickers, Alan’s wife and Chloe and Danielle’s mum, lost her 12-year battle with cancer.

Now the brave trio are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the Macmillan nurses who supported her.

“Dad originally booked the jump for my sister’s birthday present,” said Chloe, a hairdresser.

“When he said he had also booked it for me, my whole body turned to jelly, as I having always hated flying.

“I thought about it though and decided if we were going to do it, we should make the jump in memory of mum and raise as much money as possible.”

Sherry Bickers was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1999.

“Danielle and I were still very young and it was a traumatic and turbulent time,” said Chloe.

“Over the 12 years, the cancer spread from her breast to her liver, lungs and eventually her brain, which is when she lost her life.”

Chloe, Danielle, a receptionist, and dad, Alan, a builder, will all jump out of the plane together.

“I want to give something back to say thank you to all the nurses who cared for mum, added Chloe.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-bickers