Singers aim to prove they have the X-Factor at auditions in Bury St Edmunds

Talented singers are hoping emulate the X-Factor success of One Direction and Little Mix after show-casing their vocal prowess at auditions in Bury St Edmunds for the TV talent show today.

They aimed to dazzle the ITV show’s talent scouts during the pop-up regional audition to be chosen to perform infront of Simon Cowell and his panel of judges.

Talent scout Michael Greene said: “We’ve been really impressed with what we’ve heard. We’ve had a variety - country music, pop and R&B.”

Among those hoping to have an audience with Simon Cowell was country music singer Kayleigh Shaw, of Weeting.

The 26-year-old sang Burning House by Cam and Carrie Underwood’s I Know You Won’t.

After an unsuccessful audition for The Voice previously, Kayleigh was pleased with her performance this time.

“I don’t want to get too over confident but I was happy and I did my best,” she said.

She wants the chance to bring country music to the nation’s biggest singing competition and finding success on the show would make her four-year-old daughter Layla ‘very proud’.

Victoria Hobson, of Bury St Edmunds, was waiting to see the talent scouts to demonstrate her lifelong passion for singing.

She was going to perform A Whole New World from Disney’s Aladdin, which was the first song played when her seven-month-old daughter Chloe was born.

If asked to sing a second song, the 30-year-old had prepared Fields of Gold.

“I’ve just loved singing all my life. My mum said I was singing and dancing before I was speaking and walking so it’s in my blood,” she said.

“I’ve never had any lessons because my parents could never afford it so I’m self taught really.”

Victoria is on maternity leave from her work at a car rental company and usually just sings around the house and enjoys karaoke when on holiday.

She is determined to follow her passion and plans to audition for the Irving Stage Company’s next production at the Theatre Royal.

Sean Amoss, of Mildenhall, was feeling nervous ahead of seeing the talent scouts.

He was going to perform Ain’t That a Kick In The Head by Dean Martin and, if asked, Walking in Memphis.

The 23-year-old, who is a metal engineer, has been singing for about 10 years.

“I escape from reality when I sing,” he said. “A lot of people seem to like it and people said ‘you should go on it (the X-Factor) so I thought I would give it a go.”

Singer songwriter Adam Gubbay, from London, was in Bury as he is unable to make the show’s auditions in the capital.

The 27-year-old made headlines in 2013 for bringing a snake onto a flight from Tel Aviv, in Israel, to London.

On what it would mean if he made it onto television, said: “It would definitely better my confidence and I’m sure it would give me the push I need to show the world what I’m made of.”