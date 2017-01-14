Singer crashes birthday surprise in Hawkedon

Justin Mayes earned himself extra brownie points on Saturday when singer Katherine Jenkins unwittingly crashed his wife’s birthday surprise.

He had arranged a surprise meal for his wife, Abby, and some of their friends at The Queen’s Head in Hawkedon.

But he got more than he planned when classical-crossover singer Jenkins turned up at the same pub to enjoy a night out with her family.

“Genuinely I’ve always thought she’s absolutely brilliant so for her to be there was quite random,” said Abby, 32, of Bury St Edmunds.

“I got really excited. I restrained myself until after I’d eaten my sea bass and then I went over.

“I just said ‘I appreciate this is really annoying and you’re having a meal with your family but I’m celebrating my birthday and I just wondered if you’d have a photograph’.

“She was really lovely. She wished me a happy birthday and waited for me to check the photo was ok. She was really sweet.”