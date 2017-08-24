Showing off current trends in electric cars

The increasingly wide choice offered by electric vehicles was revealed when the West Suffolk Electric Vehicle Show returned to the arc on Wednesday.

Models ranged from Renault’s bug-like Twizy and electric Kangoo van to the sleek Tesla Model S, capable of hitting 60mph in about 4sec and doing about 300 miles on a charge

The West Suffolk councils are supporting installation of new electric charge points in their car parks and in areas without off street parking residents are being offered on-street charging points.

Now businesses are invited to take advantage of lower running costs with support through a Greener Business Grant and BEE Anglia grant.

Alaric Pugh, St Edmundsbury’s Cabinet member for planning and growth said: “Commercial vehicles account for many short trip town centre vehicle movements and could benefit immediately from the change.”

The West Suffolk councils Greener Business Grant and the BEE Anglia energy efficiency grant can both be used to pay towards the costs of an electric vehicle or the cost of installing a company vehicle electric charge point.

The Council will match fund businesses up to £1,000 towards the costs whilst BEE Anglia offer grants up to £20,000 (28% of project costs).