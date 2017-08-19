Shop soaked by pub flood water for second time

A second flood has hit a Bury St Edmunds shop, causing more water damage, but the owners say they still hope to reopen within weeks.

Loft and Spires, which is owned by Julian Milton and Romy Abraham, was water damaged the first time round in July after a keg water pipe from the Wetherspoon’s above them corroded.

But after being told last week the leak had been fixed, they were shocked to come back in and discover it had leaked again.

Mr Milton said they had been reassured that it had been fixed upstairs and they could now get down to work.

With sections of the floor up and dehumidifiers going on around him Mr Milton is still positive and says the shop is finally on the road to recovery.

He said: “There is no point getting miserable about it, you have just got to get on with the job in hand.

“It is just perseverance at the end of the day.”

A spokesman for JD Wetherspoon, which owns the pub above, said: “We have worked extremely hard to identify the cause and rectify the issue, once and for all.

“We apologise for any disruption this has caused.”

Mr Milton said it was down to insurance companies and contractors now but rumours that they were sunk were very far from the mark.

He said: “It does look bad but once we get more of this floor up and it gets dried, bit by bit we will get there.

“No doubt about it we are 100 per cent reopening, I can’t put it in stone as I am not a mason but I am hoping weeks rather than months.”