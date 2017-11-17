Shock as woman dies after suffering serious injuries

Residents of a quiet Beyton cul de sac were shocked after one of their neighbours suffered serious injuries and died this week.

Police were called to an address in Thurston Road at 10pm on Monday to reports a woman in her early 50s had suffered serious head injuries.

Julie Feetham, 52, was taken to West Suffolk Hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, for treatment but died on Tuesday.

A 55-year-old man, from Bury, was arrested on suspicion of GBH and taken to Bury Police Investigation Centre, before being released on police bail until November 23.

On Wednesday, a neighbour said she was ‘upset and shocked’ by Julie’s death. She first saw a police car outside the house at about 9am on Tuesday, but ‘because Julie wasn’t always well I thought nothing to it’.

“I knew Julie as far as chatting over the garden – she used to grow vegetables and fruit and she always had different animals and her dogs. She liked her animals and she loved her dogs,” said the neighbour.

“This is a little cul de sac and mostly older people live here. It is a quiet neighbourhood and we all get along nicely. I’ve been here 13 years and this is a nice village. It is unusual for anything to happen here,” she added.

A police spokesman said: “At this stage it is believed that the victim and suspect were known to each other.”

A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to be held yesterday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.