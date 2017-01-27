Sewing enthusiasts put their skills to good use for West Suffolk Hospital

Sewing enthusiasts put their skills to good use when they created scores of cushions and quilts for West Suffolk Hospital.

Twelve people gathered at quilting shop and sewing centre The Cosy Cabin, in Risby, on Sunday to produce 57 heart shaped cushions and 36 blankets.

Heart cushions and quilts are being made for West Suffolk Hospital Pictured: Julia Wigley (Chair of West Suffolk Cancer Support Group)

The quilts are donated to the hospital’s neonatal unit to be given to parents as a keepsake.

The heart cushions are for breast cancer patients and are designed to go under their arm to lift it away from the area where they have had an operation.

The Cosy Cabin, at Risby Barns, in South Street, has been supporting the initiatives for 18 months. It works with participants from its regular Sit and Sew sessions and members of the West Suffolk Cancer Support Group.

Tina Finbow, manager of the Cabin, said: “We had a good turnout and the support is amazing. People are trying to give back because most people know someone who has been affected by cancer.”

Heart cushions and quilts are being made for West Suffolk Hospital Pictured: Janet Dowling

The Cabin’s owner Rudi Webbe took part on Sunday and made two cushions as well as two quilts. The Cabin can also provide instructions for anyone who wants to make a quilt or cushion at home. Their finished items can be dropped off at The Cabin to be donated to the hospital.

Heart cushions and quilts are being made for West Suffolk Hospital Pictured: Christine Fordham