Service to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day in Bury St Edmunds

Holocaust Memorial Day will be commemorated with a short service in Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens next Friday (January 27).

Canon Matthew Vernon, Sub Dean of St Edmundsbury Cathedral, will be joined by the Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Cllr Julia Wakelam, representatives of religious groups and children from Guildhall Feoffment School at the special service at 10.30am.

ANL-160127-141203009

Canon Vernon said: “This annual service is an important moment to pause and reflect on how injustice affects people throughout the generations, from the Holocaust to the Rwandan genocide.

“Sadly our news is full of stories of terrible acts of violence against other humans.”

The service, in the Peace Garden near the Abbey Gate, is open to everyone and will feature a series of readings and music.

This year’s theme is ‘what happens after genocide’ and asks audiences to think about our own responsibilities in the wake of such a crime.

For more details go to www.hmd.org.uk.