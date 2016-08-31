Servest creates 50 new jobs in Bury area

Up to 50 new jobs will be created by the facilities management compoay Servest when it opens a new call centre.

The Fornham All Saints business has started recruiting roles from helpdesk operatives to team leaders and support staff for the Bury St Edmunds customer contact centre.

Servest employs 20,000 people at 7,000 sites across the country for clients in the retail, leisure, public, commercial, construction, transport and logistics sectors. It also has offices in London, Leeds, Watford, Manchester and Edinburgh,

Rob Legge, Servest chie executive, said “I am excited to grow our team within Bury St Edmunds, we know from experience that there is a great talent pool in the local area.

“I am looking forward to welcoming the new team in to the Servest family.”

Servest says it aims to bring the customer contact centre for all services under one roof

For information on jobs available see http://www.servest.co.uk/jobs/helpdesk-customer-service-advisor or http://www.servest.co.uk/jobs/helpdesk-team-leader or email resourcing@servest.co.uk