Serious collision on A11 at Barton Mills

Emergency services have been called to a serious collision on the A11 northbound at Barton Mills.

Police were called to the incident at 2.20pm as well as the fire service and the air ambulance.

The northbound carriageway remains completely closed and one lane of the southbound carriageway is also closed.

Police would like to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference 241 of July 22.