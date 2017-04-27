Seek help for hay fever from pharmacies, urge GPs

As the hay fever season begins, sufferers are being encouraged to visit their local pharmacy – rather than their GP - for help and advice.

Hay fever tablets, eye drops and nasal sprays do not require a prescription and can all be purchased from pharmacies and supermarkets.

The NHS in east and west Suffolk spends almost £450,000 annually on hay fever and allergy prescriptions and more than £3 million each year on prescription medicine that could be more cheaply purchased at a pharmacy.

Dr Mark Shenton, a Stowmarket GP and chairman of NHS Ipswich and East Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “By going to the pharmacy you’ll be saving yourself time, freeing up GP appointments for people with more urgent needs as well as doing your bit to help the NHS save money on unnecessary prescription costs.”