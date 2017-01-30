Screwfix opens in Mildenhall

Trade and DIY retailer Screwfix is officially opening its first store in Mildenhall on Thursday February 9.

The new outlet on Hampstead Avenue is part of the company’s expansion plan.

Screwfix’s new Mildenhall store manager Debbie Jones said: “We’ve created 15 brand new vacancies and have employed local people from around the Mildenhall area. Our new team includes people of all ages and levels of experience.”

The store’s launch celebration period from the Thursday to Sunday will include special offers and a free ‘Back of the net’ football competition, with the winner getting a 40in smart television and 10 per cent off all products.

Leading power tool manufacturer Dewalt will also be demonstrating a range of products from the Screwfix catalogue.

Ms Jones said: “I’m confident that we’ve got a great location here in Mildenhall. My team and I have already been out and about getting to know local businesses and tradespeople and we’ve all been struck by how friendly everyone has been,”

Screwfix Mildenhall is open Monday to Friday 7am to 8pm, Saturday 7am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.