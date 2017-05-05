Schools celebrate ‘Sybil Andrews Day’

A secondary school has celebrated the life of one of Bury St Edmunds’ most famous artists.

Sybil Andrews Academy last week celebrated their first ‘Sybil Andrews Day’ on what would have been the artist’s birthday.

Julia Wakelam and Hardwick Primary School

The school was joined by pupils from Hardwick Primary School and Sebert Wood Primary School who had created artistic work inspired by the artist.

Andy Prestoe, headteacher at Sybil Andrews Academy, said: “It was really important for us to celebrate Sybil Andrews Day and we are very proud to be named after her,

“We were delighted to welcome back St Edmundsbury Mayor Julia Wakelam, who has been an amazing supporter of the school from day one, as well as Year 4 students from the two schools.”

Mrs Wakelam said she was delighted to be invited to the school and also felt that Bury could do more to celebrate the life of Sybil Andrews.

She explained: “When I first visited this wonderful school earlier this year, I admit I hadn’t heard of Sybil Andrews – and I am disappointed that was the case,

“I now know she was a remarkable daughter of Bury and she should be celebrated by the town, she is someone that had a dream and stuck with it, so a perfect role model to our young people.”

Sybil Andrews was born in Bury St Edmunds on April 19, 1898 and died on December 21, 1992 in Campbell River, Canada.

To find out more about Sybil Andrews, visit: www.sybilandrews.com