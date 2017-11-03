School’s leading role in training new teachers

A primary school in Lawshall is to play a leading role in recruiting and training new teachers.

All Saints’ Primary has been selected to become a national teaching school and will work with other schools in the area to deliver initial teacher training.

The Lark Teaching School Alliance also aims to raise teaching standards and support schools to bring about improvement.

Headteacher Clare Lamb said: “It is an honour to be selected to hold this important role within education and we’re delighted to have gained this designation following a rigorous selection process.

“We will be working in close collaboration with our partner schools Guildhall Feoffment, Sebert Wood Primary, Risby Primary, King Edward VI School and the Special Educational Needs and Disabilities Academy Trust to deliver high quality initial teacher training, professional development and school to school support across Bury St Edmunds and Suffolk.”

All Saints’ joins more than 65 schools across the country to be granted teaching school status in the latest round of recruitment. There are 750 teaching schools in England.

The National College for Teaching and Leadership (NCTL), in partnership with headteachers from the Teaching Schools Council, is responsible for the appointment of teaching schools.

Roger Pope, chairman of the NCTL, said: “I’d like to congratulate Ms Lamb and All Saints’ - they should be very proud of this achievement.

“Teaching schools are at the heart of school improvement.

“They’re supporting other schools, attracting and training the best new teachers and developing the next generation of leaders.”