School library close to taking top prize

Culford School’s Library has been short-listed for the International SLA Inspiration Award 2017.

The award is given to the library space that shows inspiration, innovation, creativity and resourcefulness in its design and in use.

A record number of applications were received for the award this year with the judges whittling down the competition to three primary schools and five secondary schools.

Schools alongside Culford include American School in Madrid, Headington School in Oxford and Adderley Primary in Birmingham.

The build for the school’s new library started in September 2014 and opened just one year later.

The building includes a social learning foyer, tea and coffee facilities, an 80-seat lecture theatre and a galleried mezzanine area, reserved for Sixth Formers.

Headmaster Julian Johnson-Munday said: “The stunning building offers an inviting, light and open space for our pupils to go and study and a place where they can fulfil their potential as independent learners. We are delighted to be short-listed for this award.”

Every pupil in Senior School has at least one lesson a week in the library with many Sixth Formers coming several times a week for Private Study.

In the Summer Term it still remains open in the evenings for Sixth Form boarders which has proven very popular with more than 40 making use of the opportunity to revise there.

The library foyer lends itself to events including a poetry open mic to celebrate National Poetry Day in October and Christmas readings in December.

The award announcement will take place on October 2.