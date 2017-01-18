School in Great Finborough is rated ‘excellent’

A school in Mid-Suffolk is celebrating this week after receiving a glowing report from inspectors.

Finborough School, in Great Finborough, has been judged as ‘excellent’ by the Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI).

The rating – the highest of all ISI judgements – follows a two-day inspection carried out in November last year.

In a report published on Monday, inspectors described the quality of pupils’ personal development and their academic and other achievements as excellent.

They said: “The excellent quality of pupils’ achievements is rooted in their outstanding attitudes to learning.”

They praised the school’s ‘highly effective’ Learnability programme, devised and introduced by the new leadership, which they said ‘is having a significant impact on pupils’ ways of working and their progress at all ages’.

To improve further, inspectors recommended the school showed pupils how to make more widespread use of available technologies in the classroom and that it developed ‘more opportunities to capture and act positively on pupils’ views’.

Headteacher Steven Clark said: “Our extensive school family, pupils, parents and staff, justly recognise they are part of something very special and are celebrating this great success.

“Finborough is an excellent school in every respect, truly providing the best preparation for life and we retain the strongest possible drive to keep getting better for all of our wonderful children.”