School creates builders’ yard for children

Can they fix it? Well a group of pupils certainly can after a village school created a builders’ yard for them.

Barrow Primary School set up the site complete with wheel barrows and various materials, donated by Kent Blaxill, in its outdoor learning area.

Barrow Primary School has created a builders' yard with wheel barrows and materials donated by Kent & Blaxall. PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The school, in Colethorpe Lane, created the yard, dubbed ‘Barrow Builders’, to appeal to its ‘boy heavy and young’ Reception class.

Headteacher Helen Ashe said: “We’ve got 20 boys in a class of 30 and more than half the class are born in the summer term.

“The staff went out of their way to think outside the box to look at how we can motivate and challenge these children.

“We contacted Bury St Edmunds merchants Kent Blaxill and the result is a hugely engaging area which is just great.

“They delivered a whole load of resources for free and we’ve been able to create this incredible space that the rest of the children are desperate to have a go at.

“It’s encouraging pupils to work together, communicate and it’s helping their motor skills and spacial awareness.

The girls in the class are also enjoying the yard as well as children in Year 4 who are paired with Reception pupils through a buddy system.

As well as Kent Blaxill, Mrs Ashe also thanked parents and the RSPCA who have donated other items and equipment to the school.

