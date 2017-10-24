School and businesses take part in Wear It Pink day to support breast cancer charity

Staff at a hair salon in Mildenhall have raised £1,000 for a breast cancer charity in tribute to a colleague who has been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

The team at Absolutely Hair Ltd on Mill Street took part in Wear It Pink day on Friday, October 20 to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

They wanted to dedicate their fund-raising to one of their senior stylists, Jess Savage, 24, who had been training to become manager of the salon before recently being diagnosed with a brain tumour and undergoing an operation.

Nicola Middleditch, company director, said: “We wanted to do well for Jess. She wanted to be part of the day so it’s been horrendous for her and all of us as well.

“We all miss her. It’s touched all the staff and we’ve been really touched by her journey.”

The staff sold cakes and had hourly raffles throughout the day, for which hair care brands donated products. They also had a young singer come in and play live music.

Children at the Busy Bee nursery in Beck Row designed a pink ribbon using various materials on Wear It Pink day.

They were one of many groups doing their bit on Friday to raise money.

Pupils at Hartest Primary School raised £107 in aid of breast cancer awareness.

Staff and children at Busy Bees nursery in Beck Row also donned pink to support the cause and the children enjoyed craft activities, including making a giant pink ribbon from various materials. They raised £334 in total.

Staff at Gavin Ashley Hairdressing in Churgate Street in Bury St Edmunds alsoheld events on Friday and Saturday, raising a total of £227.