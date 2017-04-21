Scarves at the ready for Apex fashion show

Eye-catching scarves designed by those receiving care and support from St Nicholas Hospice Care will be showcased at a fund- raising event for the charity.

The Fashion Fusion event is set to return to The Apex in Bury St Edmunds on May 5.

As well as showcasing fashions from independent and high street retailers, the occasion will feature a colourful selection of scarves created by a group of 10 people who are supported by the hospice.

Cheryl Owen, a creative volunteer at the charity, said: “Every scarf which has been designed is completely different; they are all individual which is what makes them so special,”

The hospice offers the opportunity to take part in scarf painting during its Orchard Day therapy sessions.

The creative process acts as a social occasion, and often encourages people to open up about experiences and discuss things they might not always feel able to.

Ms Owen said: “Often they discover an artistic talent that they didn’t know they had. It also gives people the chance to make something, something that they can give to their family or friends, and the scarves can often act as a memento which is really nice.”

Around 18 of the scarves will be on sale for a variety of prices.

Retailers showcasing their fashions on the catwalk will be Bohm and Bee, Dapper Fox, Palmers, Mistral, Nanook, Cabana, Javelin, Hobbs, Elizabeth Gash, as well as the charity’s shops.

Tickets for the event will cost £18 and include a welcome cocktail by the English Spirit Distillery plus interval refreshments by Sodexo Prestige Tickets are available from www.theapex.co.uk or by phoning 01284 758000.

