Sand, water, animals and slings at fun day

A day packed with family fun and activities was held at West Stow Country Park on Sunday.

The St Edmundsbaby event saw youngsters experience animal handling, sand and water play and more.

Organiser Steph Holland, founder of St Edmundsbaby, said: “We had about 200 people in the end, which was double to last year so that was very good.

“Quite a few people who came in 2016 returned on Sunday and I’ve had some lovely feedback. I think we’ll do it again next year – I certainly enjoyed it.”

Visitors could also enjoy face painting and glitter tattoos, activities with Suffolk Wildlife Trust and bread making over a fire.

“The bread making was great fun,” added Steph.

A new feature for 2017 was a demonstration by Debi Sheridan, of Suffolk Sling Dance, ahead of new classes for mums and babies starting in Culford and Stowmarket next month.

St Edmundsbaby is a network for parents and services. Its next event is a pregnancy and parenting fair at the Apex, in Bury St Edmunds, on September 16 from 10am-4pm, featuring stalls, activities and demonstrations.

The organisation also runs regular breastfeeding cafés and support groups.

For more information, go to www.stedmundsbaby.co.uk