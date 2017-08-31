Sally retires after 21 years at Glasswell’s Place to Eat restaurant in Bury St Edmunds

Sally Blake has been a welcome smiling face at Glasswell’s Place to Eat restaurant for 21 years and on Friday she retired aiming to join husband Mick for some well-earned time off.

Mick also stepped down from British Sugar after 40 years service and they are hoping to enjoy their 40th wedding anniversary next year with an Alaskan cruise as well as spending more time with the family.

Sally, catering assistant, joined Glasswell’s in 1996 as a part-time waitress and as the restaurant expanded so did her role.

She has worked preparing sandwiches and hot food, serving drinks and cakes and also stepping in to help with the washing up.

Paul Glasswell, managing director said: “Flexibility is key when running a busy restaurant and Sally’s positive can-do attitude has helped us out no end of times.

“Her friendly smile and cheerful disposition has brightened the day for our customers and our colleagues, and she has played a key part in making our Place to Eat restaurant a popular and enjoyable place to visit.

“We thank her for her long service and loyalty,”

Sally said: “I will miss all of my friend at Glasswells very much and thank them all for my lovely gifts. I look forward to poping in for a coffee soon and being on the other side of the counter for a change.”

Sally is a member of the firm’s 20 Year Club where around 30 members of staff and 20 retired workers have clocked up 850 years between them.