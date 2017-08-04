Sale of land in Thetford for new homes

Contracts have been exchanged for the sale of land for the first phase of a 5,000 house extension to the north of Thetford.

The land, which has been sold to Hopkins Homes, includes 343 plots, a commercial centre and extensive open space.

An application for approval of reserved matters is due to be submitted within the next few weeks, with house building expected to start next spring.

The new homes will form part of the Sustainable Urban Extension (SUE), a mixed use scheme for up to 5,000 homes, 22.5 hectares of employment land, three primary schools, local centres and playing fields which The Crown Estate, Kilverstone Estate and Pigeon (Thetford) Ltd were granted outline planning approval for in 2015.